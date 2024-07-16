DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GOAT (jp)

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following back-to-back sold out shows at London Jazz Festival in 2023, we are delighted to welcome GOAT to the ICA.

"Perhaps the tightest band in existence right now... we ain’t talking about the Swedish psych troupe, nor the Greek metal act; but the infi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

goat jp

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

