Summer sessions, samedi : Nowadays' 10 years Party

Transbordeur
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLyon
€27.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le week-end de clôture de saison du Transbo en open-air !

Fondé en 2013 à l'initiative d'Ugo de Angelis (alias oOgo) et Vincent Leibovitz (alias Chomsky), membres de La Fine Equipe, Nowadays Records représente aujourd'hui une impressionnante famille !

Au...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fakear, Chien Méchant

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:00 pm

