Orbury Common Album Launch + guests

The Carpet Shop
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Red Waxxx Records presents Orbury Common Album Launch

The Bristol based duo release their debut album 'Sylvan Chute' via Prah recordings

Orbury Common (live)

Robbie & Mona (live)

Fen (live)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Red Waxxx Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Robbie & Mona, Orbury Common, Fen

115 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

