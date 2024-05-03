DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The 6th edition of wonk celebrates lau.ra's latest release 'Dont Understand' out on Southern Fried Records. With our regulars coming to spin tunes. Keep an eye on our line ups as previous DJs often come back to do some special B2B sets. As always the party...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.