Formed in Yorkshire and based in south London, DEADLETTER layer their socially charged post-punk with grit, satire and saxophone. Released in 2022, the band’s debut EP HEAT! – which generously speckles their cynical sound with disco and funk – won praise f
Super! présente
Deadletter en concert exceptionnel le 12 octobre 2024 à La Maroquinerie !
Originaire du Yorkshire et maintenant installé dans le sud de Londres, DEADLETTER canalise la fureur drôle de The Fall et les rythmes déséquilibrés de LCD S...
