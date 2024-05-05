Top track

Harry Katz and the Pistachios - SUNNY AFTERNOON

The Velvicks w/ Harry Katz And The Pistachios, Avatari

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Velvicks debut their new album, bringing the funky machinations of Harry Katz and the Pistachios, and Avataris soulful crooning.

Website: https://thevelvicks.com/

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Velvicks, Harry Katz and the Pistachios

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

