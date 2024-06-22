Top track

Sofia Kourtesis - By Your Side

Sofia Kourtesis live | Spring Attitude Waves

Location TBA, Roma
Sat, 22 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sofia Kourtesis - By Your Side
About Sofia Kourtesis

Wherever Sofia Kourtesis finds herself – Lima, Hamburg or New York – she collects postcards of sounds that piece together to form a vivid slice of house music. Now based in Berlin, 2021’s Fresia Magdalena saw the DJ craft danceable love letters to her fami Read more

Event information

Sofia Kourtesis live per Spring Attitude Waves

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).

Lineup

Sofia Kourtesis

Venue

Location TBA, Roma

Roma 00187, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

