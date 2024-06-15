Top track

The Umbrellas and Mallcops

ONCE at The Capitol Theatre
Sat, 15 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMedford
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This show will be held at The Fourth Wall. Lights and visuals by Digital Awareness

All ages
Presented by ONCE
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mallcops, The Umbrellas

Venue

ONCE at The Capitol Theatre

204 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, Massachusetts 02474, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

