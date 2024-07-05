Top track

Animaux Formidables - We are all animals

Bei Fes/t

FAM Lounge Bar & Restaurant
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
PartyDesenzano del Garda
About

BEI FES/T. One Night Connecting People.

Un festival che unisce persone, cibo e musica.

In una location meravigliosa, direttamente a lago, un evento unico che porterà a Desenzano del Garda una serata imperdibile.

FOOD&WINE

I migliori ristoranti del terr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Shots.

Lineup

Animaux Formidables, Elasi

Venue

FAM Lounge Bar & Restaurant

Via Zamboni, Località Spiaggia d'Oro, 5, Desenzano del Garda, Brescia 25015, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

