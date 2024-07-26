Top track

Grooverider - Jon Two

Fabio & Grooverider Extended Set

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 26 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£23.80

About

On Friday 26th July, we welcome the Godfathers of Drum & Bass Fabio and Grooverider for a special extended set at Faith In Strangers Margate.

Idolised worldwide by industry heavyweights, fans and artists, they were recently voted in the top 25 Greatest DJ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right & Faith In Strangers
Lineup

Fabio & Grooverider

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

