DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip

The Black Horse
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBradford
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip @ The Black Horse, Otley

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mik Artistik's Ego Trip

Venue

The Black Horse

2 Westgate, Otley, LS21 3AS, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.