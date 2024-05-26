DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GALA '24 Official Afterparty: CC:DISCO!, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy

The Pickle Factory
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Two luminaries of the disco and rare groove scene head to Pickle for the closing party of the GALA ‘24 weekend. Following their sets on the Rye, expect groove-including delights from open to close from Australian party-starting extraordinaire CC:DISCO!, an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.