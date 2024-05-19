DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AFROBRUNCH SPECIAL 3DITION PRESENTS:
BNXN fka Buju EUROPE TOUR '24
ESTO YA ES UNA TRILOGÍA!
EL DÍA DOMINGO 19 DE MAYO DE ESTE AÑO 2024 (VÍSPERA DE FESTIVO).
EN LA SALA PARAL•LEL 62 DE BARCELONA
A PARTIR DE LAS 18:00 HASTA LAS 00:00. TENDREMOS LA TERCE...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.