Emma Ruth Rundle - Marked for Death

Emma Ruth Rundle

Bush Hall
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:00 pm
£27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Emma Ruth Rundle

When Emma Ruth Rundle isn’t fronting or songwriting for her three bands – Nocturnes, Marriages and Red Sparowes – the visual artist, vocalist and musician is creating intimate piano-led folk as a solo artist. Veering away from the sludge metal she’s known Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Old Empire, in association with Swamp Booking, present

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE (USA)

+ special guests TBA

Under 18’s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Old Empire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
