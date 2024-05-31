DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Multi award-winning comedian Cassidy on the worst day of his life. First he did his back in, now he's tripping on Diazepam watching Life of Pi.
A stand-up show like you've never seen!!
‘Star in waiting. He is untouchable’ ★★★★ The Times
'Nathan Cassidy...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.