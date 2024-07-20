DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Small Black

Glen Falls House
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsRound Top
$25.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sister Midnight presents Small Black at Glen Falls House.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sister Midnight.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pictureplane, Small Black

Venue

Glen Falls House

230 Winter Clove Road, Round Top, New York 12473, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

