Lightstruck: ABOUT SOME MEANINGLESS EVENTS (50th anniversary)

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15
Lightstruck presents About Some Meaningless Events (De quelques événements sans signification), directed by Mostafa Derkaoui (1974, 78m).

In person: artist/curator Mounir Souss to introduce the film.

~

Lightstruck is thrilled to present a one-of-a-kind

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lightstruck
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

