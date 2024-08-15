Top track

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Dwight Yoakam

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Robert's Westside
Thu, 15 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

It’s obvious listening to Sarah Shook and the Disarmers’ clear-eyed, biting, and unafraid songs that integrity is the most important thing to the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, country-punk outfit.

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

**SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS
**General Admission / Standing Room Only Advance: $20 + Service Fees
General Admission / Standing Room Only Day Of Show: $25 + Service Fees3
Reserved Table + GA (Sold in Groups of 4): $30 Per S

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 Allowed w/ Parent/Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

