Kae Tempest

KOKO
Tue, 5 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

Kae Tempest is a musician who plays words. 

They’ve written albums, song-lyrics, poetry collections, novels, non-fiction, and theatre productions. What binds everything they...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.
Lineup

Kae Tempest

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:30 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

