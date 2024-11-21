DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moving Pictures - Rush Tribute

The Crescent
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The power trio Moving Pictures is a Rush tribute at the top of their game. They played more than 50 gigs in 2023, including Lakeside Park in Canada for Neil Peart's family.

In 2024 they're touring British and Irish Academy Venues, Rush fan conventions in...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Crescent.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.