DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$15 Adv + Fees | 21+
Cruel is a post-punk band based in Chicago, IL. Blending simple yet nuanced guitar work, distorted tones, and a driving rhythm section, Cruel’s sound culminates in a fresh and distinctive take on the post-punk genre. With electrifying...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.