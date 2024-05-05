Top track

Yacht Club Tea Dance - Jermainia + Moses Daniel

Johnson Street Yacht Club
Sun, 5 May, 1:00 pm
PartyRaleigh
$12.16

About

GAG's widely popular day party series is back! Join us on Raleigh'a biggest deck for the return of the Yacht Club Tea Dance 🪩

This is an 21+ event
Presented by GAG!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Johnson Street Yacht Club

710 West Johnson Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

