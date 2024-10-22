Top track

The White Buffalo - Oh Darlin' What Have I Done

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The White Buffalo + LA Edwards

Cabaret Sauvage
Tue, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The White Buffalo - Oh Darlin' What Have I Done
Got a code?

About

The White Buffalo

L'Américain Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo, s'est construit au fil des années une réputation sans pareille pour le poids émotionnel de ses compositions. Son bariton signature se déploie entre country, folk, americana et ****...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

L.A. Edwards, The White Buffalo

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.