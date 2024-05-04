DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LACRIMA La Festa Indie + Brutta d'Italia

Eremo Club
Sat, 4 May, 10:30 pm
GigsMolfetta
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La festa Indie nata a Bologna ritorna all’Eremo per un sabato in cui sicuramente ti verrà voglia di abbracciare qualcuno.

Ci emozioniamo con Gazzelle, te ne dedichiamo una di Coez, buttiamo giù tutto con Cosmo e tanto altro.

Scegli tu, sai solo che noi d...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

