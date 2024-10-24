Top track

Slift

The Meadows
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Toulouse, France, Slift is a band that transcends boundaries with their mesmerizing blend of space rock, psychedelic, krautrock, and most recently, proto-metal influences. The band's musical journey began as a shared exploration, with brothers...

This is an 16+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SLIFT

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

