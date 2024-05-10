Top track

Purple Palace - I Know Where You Live

Purple Palace, Toboggan, Saint Eldorado & DJ set

Le Sub Pigalle
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.80

About

À partir de minuit, la direction se réserve le droit d’entrée. / Tenue correcte exigée.

La programmation du 10.05 au Sub Pigalle ⚡️

Opening 21h

Acte I

Live Music (21H - 23H30)

21h : Toboggan (Synthpop)

insta @toboggan__

Puisant leur inspiration dans...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sub Pigalle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toboggan, Purple Palace

Venue

Le Sub Pigalle

3 Place De Clichy, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

