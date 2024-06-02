Top track

Popof - Serenity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mayday presents Popof on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Popof - Serenity
Got a code?

About

Parisian techno and house sensation is back in Brooklyn to debut The Roof of Superior Ingredients on June 2nd!

POPOF's legacy is incomparable, celebrated for being one of the most downloaded artists and for his masterful remixes of giants like Depeche Mod...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients x Gray Area.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Popof

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.