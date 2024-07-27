Top track

SuperAurora Festival - Early Bird DAY 1

Castello Chigi - Castel Fusano
Sat, 27 Jul, 2:00 pm
GigsRoma
€34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un evento immerso nella natura (tra la pineta e il mare), un festival di arte, musica, aggregazione e cultura, ma soprattutto un progetto e un movimento che riflette sul mondo in evoluzione e vuole lasciare una legacy positiva per la comunità che lo vivrà....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

9
Craig David, Laila Al Habash, I Hate My Village and 9 more

Venue

Castello Chigi - Castel Fusano

Viale Mediterraneo 52, 00122 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open2:00 pm

