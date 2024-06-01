Top track

McDermott & North - Broken Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

McDermott & North, Dead Writers, Emergency Break, Monumental

Mascara Bar
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Leading our lineup is McDermott & North, the Brisbane-based singer-songwriter duo known for their meticulous and captivating live shows. Since their emergence in 2015, Patrick McDermott and Rhys North have consistently impressed with their dedication to cr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

McDermott & North, Dead Writers, Emergency Break

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

