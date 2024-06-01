DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Leading our lineup is McDermott & North, the Brisbane-based singer-songwriter duo known for their meticulous and captivating live shows. Since their emergence in 2015, Patrick McDermott and Rhys North have consistently impressed with their dedication to cr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.