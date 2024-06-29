DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, June 29th 2024
Destructo Disk + Bugsy + Scarlet Demore
9:30PM - $15- All Ages
DESTRUCTO DISK
Winchester, Virginia
https://destructodank.bandcamp.com/
BUGSY
Minneapolis, MN
https://bugsy.bandcamp.com/
Eclosion is the scientific word...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.