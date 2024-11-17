Top track

Freeze Tag (feat. Phoelix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robert Glasper

Bataclan
Sun, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freeze Tag (feat. Phoelix)
Got a code?

About

Robert Glasper est le leader d’un nouveau paradigme musical, grâce à un parcours au cours duquel il fait le pont entre plusieurs genres musicaux et artistiques. Récompensé par 5 Grammy Awards (nommé 12 fois dans 11 catégories différentes), un Emmy Award po...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robert Glasper

Venue

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.