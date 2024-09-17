Top track

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS in Los Angeles (Night 2)

The Vermont Hollywood
Tue, 17 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$38.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FIRST SHOW SOLD OUT//2ND SHOW ADDED

Minty Boi Presents:

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

at The Vermont Hollywood

September 17th 2024

all ages / 7:00pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
Lineup

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity

