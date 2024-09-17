DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FIRST SHOW SOLD OUT//2ND SHOW ADDED
Minty Boi Presents:
MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS
at The Vermont Hollywood
September 17th 2024
all ages / 7:00pm
