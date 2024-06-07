Top track

Charli XCX - Von dutch

Fandom presents: Bratz

Rescue Rooms
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:30 pm
PartyNottingham
£5.50

About

Fandom presents:

Bratz

A club night dedicated to Charli XCX & friends

Angels, the time has come to celebrate the release of Charli's brand new album "brat" with our night vroom vrooming through her famous back catalogue of hyperpop club classics, alongs...

Ages 18+
Presented by Fandom.

You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rescue Rooms

The Rescue Rooms, Masonic Pl., Nottingham, England NG1 5JT, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm
Accessibility information

