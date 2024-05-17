DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As part of their week-long event on the island. The Slip Back In Time team will be hosting their 24th birthday party at Es Paradis and will be taking over the Main room & Blue room on the night. Prepare yourself to slip back in time with an incredible ‘old...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.