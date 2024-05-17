Top track

Slip Back in Time 24TH Birthday | The Famous White Party

Es Paradis Ibiza
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
GigsIbiza
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As part of their week-long event on the island. The Slip Back In Time team will be hosting their 24th birthday party at Es Paradis and will be taking over the Main room & Blue room on the night. Prepare yourself to slip back in time with an incredible ‘old...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Es Paradis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

20
RatPack, Rob Tissera, Slipmatt and 20 more

Venue

Es Paradis Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

