Top track

Bruno Belissimo - IL PIACERE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BARI MUSIC WEEK 2024 | BRUNO BELISSIMO LIVE BAND

Eremo Club
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bruno Belissimo - IL PIACERE
Got a code?

About

Per la rassegna 2024 presso l'Eremo, Bari Music Week presenta il concerto di Bruno Belissimo, dj produttore e polistrumentista Italo-Canadese. La sua produzione musicale ha un suono unico influenzato dai classici dell’italo space-disco italiana e dalle col...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Flame S.u.r.l.s..

Lineup

Bruno Belissimo

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.