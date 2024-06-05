DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Standard Deviation are a jazz vocal ensemble inspired by the vocal traditions of New York Voices, The Real Group and Take 6. The group were established in 2021 and have been singing in six-part harmony ever since. Based in London, they perform all over the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.