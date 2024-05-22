DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Dada live da Germi

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Wed, 22 May, 9:00 pm
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
No Dada è un collettivo musicale nato a Napoli nel 2022, fondato dai musicisti Lorenzo Campese e Marco Maiolino (Otto, Greta Zuccoli, Luk, Isole Minori Settime) e dalla disegnatrice, illustratrice e visual artist Federica De Simone.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

