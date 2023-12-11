Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Zero in the City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Great Lake Swimmers

Omeara
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Zero in the City
Got a code?

About

Great Lake Swimmers, support from Picastro.

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by Bird On The Wire

Lineup

Great Lake Swimmers, Picastro

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.