Loraine James

The White Hotel
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.20

About

The White Hotel {presents}

Loraine James [live]

~

Loraine returns to The White Hotel in support of Gentle Confrontation, her third album for Hyperdub. On it, she lets us into a new chapter of her real and sonic life in which she examines her past and

Presented by The White Hotel.

Lineup

bunny hoova, Loraine James

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom

Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

