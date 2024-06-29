DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PLANET PRIDE 2024

Avant Gardner
Sat, 29 Jun, 4:30 pm
PartyNew York
From $174.99
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

NYC's BIGGEST PRIDE EVENT returns with a full takeover of the world-renowned Avant Gardner and Brooklyn Mirage. Experience the journey of a lifetime and take a ride to PLANET PRIDE!

Two of NY...

Presented by Jake Resnicow & Ty Sunderland.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open4:30 pm

