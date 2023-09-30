Top track

dd Toby Leaman (of Dr. Dog), Ted Tyro

The Sultan Room
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

dd Toby Leaman is a principal singer and songwriter in Dr. Dog and by self decree, the sole principal singer and songwriter in dd Toby Leaman. This is ddTL's first solo material. Currently, there is a full length album in the works.

This is a 21+ event

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Toby Leaman, Ted Tyro

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

