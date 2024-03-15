Top track

Everything I Want In My Lady

Will Downing & Maysa

Band on the Wall
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£37.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Will Downing alongside another trailblazing pioneer is truly an exceptional prospect. Between legendary Downing and Maysa they have amassed a mammoth 40 albums, both their latest have received rave reviews following the 2023 releases of “Pieces” from Will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soulgigs.

Lineup

Will Downing, Maysa

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

