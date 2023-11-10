Top track

Kassa Overall

Alcazar Live
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
€15

About

Kassa Overall is a jazz musician, emcee, singer, producer and drummer, a product of New York City's jazz scene who melds avant-garde experimentation with hip-hop production techniques to tilt the nexus of jazz and hip-hop in unmapped directions, reflecting

Presentato da Live srls.

Lineup

Kassa Overall

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

