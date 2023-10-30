Top track

Luna - 23 Minutes In Brussels

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luna + Gold Lake

Dabadaba
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luna - 23 Minutes In Brussels
Got a code?

About

Luna podrían ser etiquetados como la banda más culpable de que la cara más lacónica del Nueva York que pintaron Lou Reed y Tom Verlaine haya atravesado todos estos años y siga viva a estas alturas. Viva porque, tras haber puesto su carrera en punto muerto Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Luna, Gold Lake

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.