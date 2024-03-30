Top track

Bounce

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lord Apex

La Place
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bounce
Got a code?

Event information

On dit souvent que si vous voulez vraiment comprendre comment votre artiste préféré est amené à créer la musique qu'il fait, vous devez souvent découvrir les artistes qui l'ont influencé. Lord Apex est un personnage rare, sa connaissance musicale est un tr Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Lord Apex

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.