Then Comes Silence + Agent Side Grinder

229
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
£17

About

Then Comes Silence and Agent Side Grinder, Sweden's finest darkwave acts, return to the UK for a very special double headline tour

A fascination of death, doom, spiritualism and corruption has gathered the members of THEN COMES SILENCE together with a pre Read more

Presented by Reptile.

Lineup

Then Comes Silence, Agent Side Grinder

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

