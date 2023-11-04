DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Turkish electro-acoustic trio are back for their biggest UK performance to date, bringing their explosive live performance to the grand halls of KOKO, Camden.
After a sell-out EartH performance earlier this year which explored the influences of their
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.