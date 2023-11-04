Top track

Sumeru

islandman

KOKO
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.72

About

The Turkish electro-acoustic trio are back for their biggest UK performance to date, bringing their explosive live performance to the grand halls of KOKO, Camden.

After a sell-out EartH performance earlier this year which explored the influences of their Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

islandman

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
