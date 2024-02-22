DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brighde Chaimbeul - Hackney Folk Club

The Round Chapel
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scottish smallpipes player Brìghde Chaimbeul (pronounched Breetch-er Hime-bowl) is a leading purveyor of experimental Celtic music. Her piping has earned her a BBC Young Folk Award and a BBC Horizon Award, and seen her perform for heads of state at the Cop...

Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.

Lineup

Brìghde Chaimbeul

Venue

The Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, Clapton, London E5 0NP, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

