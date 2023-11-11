DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Howlin' Jaws

Le Périscope
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Deux ans après Strange Effect, le groupe parisien revient avec Half Asleep Half Awake, un deuxième album qui vous redonnera foi dans le rock. Comment ? Avec un condensé de tubes surpuissants, de mélodies lumineuses et de jams démoniaques qui brûlent les do Read more

Présenté par Le Bazar

Lineup

Howlin' Jaws

Venue

Le Périscope

13 Rue Antoine Delandine, 69002 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

