DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Avalon Emerson & the Charm

Stereo
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsGlasgow
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Regular Music.

Lineup

Avalon Emerson

Venue

Stereo

22-28 Renfield Lane, Glasgow G2 6PH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
270 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.